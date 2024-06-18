Milan make approach for West Ham’s Emerson Palmieri

Serie A giants Milan are keen on signing a full-back this summer and have made an attempt to land West Ham left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian has previously had a stint at Roma before he joined Chelsea and even played under Maurizio Sarri, winning the Europa League under his compatriot. Now, the full-back is thriving at West Ham and won the Conference League last season. Before Roma, he had a stint at Palermo too.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Milan have now already made a move for the Italian in recent hours and he is someone who they have been keeping tabs for a while now. He is seen as a replacement for Theo Hernandez, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and could depart this summer and the Italy international isn’t seen as a back-up to the Frenchman.

Last season, the defender played 36 out of a total 38 Premier League games for David Moyes’ side.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN