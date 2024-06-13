🚨 Milan appoint Paulo Fonseca as new head coach

Paulo Fonseca has been confirmed as the new coach of Milan.

Following a disappointing season in which the Rossoneri finished 19 points behind league winners Inter, they parted ways with Stefano Pioli after five years in charge.

Fonesca arrives from Lille and has signed a three-year deal at San Siro.

It marks a return to Serie A for the Portuguese tactician following a two-year stint at Roma.

Fonesca reportedly rejected a more lucrative offer from Marseille to remain in Ligue 1 in order to make the move to the Italian giants.