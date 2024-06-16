Milan agree deal to sign young Real Madrid defender permanently

Milan have reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid defender Álex Jiménez permanently, reports Matteo Moretto.

The 19-year-old defender spent the last season on loan at the Stadio Meazza, making his Serie A debut in January in a 3-0 win over Empoli at San Siro.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports on Relevo that the Rossoneri have agreed to activate a €5m clause to sign the Spanish left-back permanently.

Milan are happy with the developments shown by Jimenez in the 2023-24 campaign and have decided to include the 19-year-old in their new U23 squad, which will be launched in 2024-25 and be coached by former defender Daniele Bonera.

Jimenez will also have a chance to train and play competitive matches with the first team through the course of the 2024-25 campaign.

Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo confirms on X, formerly Twitter, that the deal is done and adds that Jimenez will sign a four-year contract, while Real Madrid will keep a buy-back option.

Jimenez made five senior appearances with Milan this season, three in Serie A and two in Coppa Italia.