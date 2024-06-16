Advertisement

Milan agree deal to sign young Real Madrid defender permanently

Football Italia
·1 min read
Milan have reached an agreement to sign Real Madrid defender Álex Jiménez permanently, reports Matteo Moretto.

The 19-year-old defender spent the last season on loan at the Stadio Meazza, making his Serie A debut in January in a 3-0 win over Empoli at San Siro.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto reports on Relevo that the Rossoneri have agreed to activate a €5m clause to sign the Spanish left-back permanently.

Milan are happy with the developments shown by Jimenez in the 2023-24 campaign and have decided to include the 19-year-old in their new U23 squad, which will be launched in 2024-25 and be coached by former defender Daniele Bonera.

Jimenez will also have a chance to train and play competitive matches with the first team through the course of the 2024-25 campaign.

Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo confirms on X, formerly Twitter, that the deal is done and adds that Jimenez will sign a four-year contract, while Real Madrid will keep a buy-back option.

Jimenez made five senior appearances with Milan this season, three in Serie A and two in Coppa Italia.