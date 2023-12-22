Mikko Rantanen with a Powerplay Goal vs. Ottawa Senators
Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 12/21/2023
Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 12/21/2023
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
We hope your lineup is full of auto-starts for the fantasy semifinals, but if it's not, consider these potential sleeper picks from Scott Pianowski.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
WKU trailed 28-0 early in the second quarter before winning 38-35.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.