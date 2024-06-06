Mikkelson family gifts $5 million to UND athletics and academic scholarships

Jun. 5—GRAND FORKS — Dan and Jolene Mikkelson of Grand Forks have made a $5 million gift to fund scholarships at UND, the school announced Wednesday.

The gift from the UND alums will fund scholarships with a breakdown of $2 million to UND hockey, $1 million to UND football, $1 million to UND women's athletics, $500,000 to the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration and $500,000 to the Occupational Therapy program in the School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Dan, a 1990 UND graduate, serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Edgewood Real Investment Trust, which has real estate holdings in 14 states.

Jolene, a 1998 UND graduate, spent 20 years as a Pediatric Occupational Therapist at Altru.

According to a UND release, Dan and Jolene say they were inspired to give to UND partly by their son's interactions with student-athletes over the years. Tommy Mikkelson is a Special Olympian who has been impacted by student-athletes who volunteered as Special Olympic mentors.

"It's heartening to see how the new generation, having grown up with special needs kids in their classrooms, is more accepting and inclusive," said Jolene Mikkelson. "This shift is crucial, and I'm excited about the future. Supporting UND allows us to contribute to this progress and give back to a community that has given us so much. It's incredibly fulfilling to know that our gift will help future students achieve their dreams."

"We feel a responsibility to support the University of North Dakota because it benefits both the university and our community," said Dan Mikkelson. "Athletics, in particular, serves as the face of the university, bringing people together and enhancing community spirit. By providing scholarships, we are investing in the future of deserving students and student-athletes, ensuring that UND continues to thrive and make a positive impact."

The Mikkelsons signed a gift agreement during a private ceremony at Ralph Engelstad Arena in late May with coaches, university leadership and representatives of the UND Alumni Association & Foundation.

"We can't thank Dan and Jolene enough for their generous gift to UND and the different areas of UND Athletics," said UND Athletic Director Bill Chaves. "It is a continuous reminder to know that we have such tremendous alumni and friends that are part of our family. Just as their son, Tommy, gets the crowd pumped up at UND events, we are as excited to see the lasting impact this gift will have across our department and the University."