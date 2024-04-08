Mikhail Sergachev returns to practice 2 months after injury

TAMPA — Mikhail Sergachev still has a long way to go before he’s able to suit up for a game with the Lightning, but Monday marked a significant step in his comeback.

For the first time since he was wheeled off the ice at Madison Square Garden after breaking the tibia and fibula in his left leg on Feb. 7, Sergachev skated with his teammates for a practice at Amalie Arena.

Sergachev was limited, wearing a red no-contact jersey and only participating in offensive drills, but that he was back on the ice for a practice two months after his injury is an indication that he’s progressing well.

“I’m pretty sure it was nice for him,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “When you’re battling injuries like this, you’re usually not with the team when they’re on the road. And so for him, I think obviously, a confidence booster and morale booster for both us and him. So, baby steps. He’s still got a long way to go but it’s great to have him out there.”

Sergachev has gradually worked his way back, from rehabbing his leg to maintain its strength and flexibility to skating in regular clothes and then skating in full uniform — all under the watchful eye of the team’s athletic trainers.

“We did everything right,” Sergachev said of his rehab. “I’m still not back, you know, so I can’t really tell how long it’s going to take me to get back, but so far it’s been it’s been good.

“I’m trying to come back as fast as possible, but you never know with injuries. It’s gone up and down, so it’s kind of like a roller-coaster out there. One day you feel good, the other day, it hurts, so we’ll see.”

The Lightning never expected Sergachev back by the beginning of the playoffs. But now that the team has clinched a postseason spot, the longer they can extend their playoff run, the more likely Sergachev could help.

“He’s making progress but don’t read into it that he’s going to be a first-round playoff participant because he won’t be,” Cooper said. “But who knows? We win a round or two, never say never. But it’s great to have him out there and you forget how much you miss him.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.