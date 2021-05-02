Mikhail Sergachev with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Mikhail Sergachev (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 05/02/2021
Tyler Seguin will be a game-time decision for the Dallas Stars on Monday night as they try to make the push for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.
Tatum dropped 60, including 10 in overtime.
Simply put, Lillard has not received the help he needs to win a title in this era.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was issued a 180-day medical suspension after a gruesome injury at UFC 261 last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Weidman is facing a recovery period of up to a year after badly breaking his right leg just 17 seconds into his bout against Uriah Hall. Medical personnel treated Weidman before he was taken out of the Octagon on a stretcher, and he underwent surgery the following day.
Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and drove in three runs, and DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking infield single with two outs in the sixth inning that turned into three runs for the New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the teams since the investigation into the Astros' cheating scandal was completed following the 2019 season. Though the game was played in front of 20 percent of capacity, the 10,050 fans made it sound like a normal full house and did not waste time voicing their displeasure at the Astros, who were revealed to be involved in a sign-stealing scandal in 2017 when the Yankees lost to them in seven games in the American League Championship Series.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reinjured his right ankle on Sunday night and his status is unclear for Monday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. James departed the 121-114 loss to the Toronto Raptors with 6:42 remaining in the contest. "His ankle is battling some soreness," Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said afterward.
The Spurs assistant is waiting to make history.
The Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply is back for a third season and it all kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), […]
Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored and Leon Draisaitl added two assists for Edmonton in the opener of a four straight games between the teams.
At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.
I'm showing up with Kevin Durant.
Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will […]
Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.
The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.
The San Francisco 49ers waived a trio of players from their 90-man roster after addressing some needs in the draft.
Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.