Mikey Limoncelli wins first minor league game of the season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Mikey Limoncelli earned a solid win in minor league baseball.

Limoncelli threw two innings of work for Modesto, the Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, earning the win 9-6 over the Quakes Wednesday night. It was the first win of the season for Limoncelli and second of his minor league career. Limoncelli struck out the side in the final inning and allowed no runs on two walks in the outing.

For the season, the 23-year-old Limoncelli has seven total strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work with a (1-1) record. Mikey has appeared in five games so far this season and has a 4.76 ERA.

Limoncelli missed the better part of the past two seasons due to surgery on his throwing arm. In 2019, Limoncelli had Tommy John surgery to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow ending his senior season early at Horseheads High School. His second Tommy John surgery, considered a hybrid version, was in 2022 where a ligament was taken from a hamstring and placed alongside an internal brace in his arm.

Next up for Limoncelli and Modesto is Friday night at 10:05 pm when the team hosts the Quakes once again. Limoncelli is sixth round MLB Draft Pick by the Mariners in 2019. He was an All-American and All-State selection at pitcher at Horseheads High School.

