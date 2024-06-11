Mikel Merino isn’t going to renew with Real Sociedad… at least for now

Mikel Merino is a man with a high profile. His departure from Real Sociedad has been rumoured heavily in recent days despite the fact that he is currently occupied as part of the Spain setup at Euro 2024.

These rumours show no sign of dying down either, with Mundo Deportivo now reporting that the 27-year-old does not have any immediate plans to renew at the San Sebastian club.

However, no club has made an official offer for the midfielder yet, and Real Sociedad believe that if they can make it to the end of the summer without a suitable bid being tabled, then the automatic option will be a renewal.

Merino is currently scheduled to take part in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon as a member of Spain’s setup for the Euros, where it is possible he may clarify his position further.

The possibility has even been raised of Real Sociedad allowing Merino to leave on a free transfer in 2025, as long as it means he is wearing the white and blue of the club next season.

Barcelona are the club that have been most heavily rumoured to have an interest in Merino, but it is highly likely that more suitors will appear as the summer transfer window progresses.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie