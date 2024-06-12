Mikel Merino breaks his silence on Barcelona interest

The rumour mill surrounding Mikel Merino and his potential move to Barcelona has gone into overdrive in the past few days. But with all this talk about a potential transfer, now for the first time the player himself has spoken out about the rumours for the first time.

This happened during a press conference with the Spanish national team, with whom he is currently with as part of their Euro 2024 squad.

As per Diario Sport, Merino said, “From the first moment I set foot in a professional team, I have always said that any rumour or link that I have with another team is something positive for the club I am at. It speaks very well that there is interest, that I am doing well, that I am playing at a good level.”

He then however took the opportunity to play down the interest and the importance it currently has to him given the proximity to Euro 2024 in Germany.

“We give zero importance to this type of news within the camp,” said Merino. “We try to represent the national team in the best possible way. We have a unique opportunity to win a European Championship. Anything that is going out of that mentality I think, is not a lack of respect, but a loss of focus from our main objective.”

So it seems the rumours may cool down for the time being, but rest assured once the Euros are over it is likely that they will pick back up again right where they left off.

