Mikel Arteta wins Best Coach award for 2023/24

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta won the Best Coach Premier League award at the Globe Soccer Awards on Tuesday, telling the audience his team believe they can win trophies.

Mikel Arteta with his award from the Globe Soccer Awards (Photo via Globe Soccer Awards on Twitter)

The Globe Soccer Awards took place on Tuesday, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was in attendance hoping to win the award for the best Premier League coach of 2023/24.

Though league winners Manchester City won the Best Men’s Club award, Arteta received the Best Coach Premier League award after a fan vote.

Mikel Arteta (C) with Cesc Fabregas (R) and Xabi Alonso (Photo via Globe Soccer Awards on Twitter)

Arteta received the award from former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, before giving a speech to those in attendance.

“We want to win,” Arteta said of his Arsenal team. “Win, win and win. That’s what we want.

“We have a team full of enthusiasm and so hungry to win trophies, we believe we can do it. So we’re going to give it a real go.”

LONDON, ENGLAND: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Of course, Arsenal didn’t end up winning the Premier League title, but they did win as many games as champions Manchester City. It was City’s ability to turn a couple of defeats into draws that ultimately handed them the trophy.

City still proved to be the best team over the course of the season. The argument for Arteta as the best coach is likely based on the gap in resources between the two clubs, as well as City’s recent historical record of success.

For Arteta to get Arsenal so close despite the disparity in those areas is presumably what earned him the votes on this occasion.