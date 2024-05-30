Mikel Arteta set for massive pay rise in new Arsenal deal

Arsenal are set to reward manager Mikel Arteta with a bumper new contract, signalling their commitment to the Spaniard’s long-term vision for the club.

The deal, which is expected to significantly increase Arteta’s current £9 million-a-year salary, could see him become one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta with his award from the Globe Soccer Awards (Photo via Globe Soccer Awards on Twitter)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is poised to become one of the Premier League’s highest-paid managers as he enters formal contract talks with the club. Despite having a year left on his existing £9 million-a-year deal, all parties are confident an agreement will be reached for Arteta to extend his tenure.

The new terms being offered by Arsenal are expected to be the most lucrative ever given to a manager at the club, potentially placing Arteta‘s salary closer to the £20 million-a-year mark earned by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. This represents a significant increase from his current earnings.

Arteta‘s strong position in negotiations is due to his impressive performance as one of Europe’s most promising young managers. The project he has led at Arsenal is widely regarded as one of the most exciting on the continent, with the club fully committed to his long-term leadership.

Edu Gaspar, Stan Kroenke, Cecil Jee Thomas, Mikel Arteta, Josh Kroenke, and Tim Lewis pose for a photo (via Cecil_Jee on Instagram)

In addition to discussions over salary, the negotiations will also discuss the club’s future ambitions as they aim to solidify their position amongst Europe’s elite. While preliminary talks have taken place, formal discussions are set to intensify once Arteta and sporting director Edu return from their respective holidays.

The positive atmosphere surrounding the contract talks was previously highlighted by David Ornstein of The Athletic. He noted that both Arteta and the club seem keen to continue their partnership, stating, “This appears to be a very happy marriage, and no evidence to suggest it will not continue.”

With the season now concluded, contract negotiations are expected to take priority. Arsenal has been proactive in renewing the contracts of its key players in recent years, and securing Arteta‘s future is undoubtedly a significant step in maintaining the club’s upward trajectory.

While the exact terms of the new contract remain undisclosed, the substantial pay rise offered to Arteta indicates Arsenal‘s commitment to his leadership and their ambition to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.