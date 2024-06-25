Advertisement

Has Mikel Arteta really held ‘secret talks’ with 28yo Spanish midfielder?

Reports of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally contacting Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino have ignited the transfer rumour mill.

While some sources claim “secret talks,” others suggest a more transparent approach. As Arsenal and Barcelona vie for Merino’s signature, Arteta’s personal touch could prove decisive.

Reports have emerged suggesting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has held “secret talks” with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. However, a closer examination of the situation suggests a more transparent approach than the sensationalised headlines might imply.

The Spanish outlet Sport initially reported that Arteta had personally contacted Merino to discuss a potential move to Arsenal. This direct communication was portrayed as a significant advantage for the Gunners in the race to sign the 28-year-old midfielder, who is also a target for Barcelona.

“Danger: Arteta has already called Merino. Barça are playing at a disadvantage as they can’t move a piece while waiting for the financial ‘fair play’ and Mikel won’t wait much longer” Sport 24 June 2024

The Daily Mirror in the UK subsequently picked up on the story, framing Arteta’s communication as “secret talks.” However, this characterisation is somewhat misleading. In the competitive world of football transfers, it’s not uncommon for managers to reach out directly to players to express interest and discuss potential roles within the team. This can be seen as a proactive and transparent approach, rather than a clandestine operation. Besides, how ‘secret’ could these talks be if they are already all over the media?

Spain's midfielder #06 Mikel Merino celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Spain and Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 15, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Merino, whose contract with Real Sociedad expires in 2025, is reportedly valued at around €50 million. Arsenal‘s reported financial stability and willingness to meet this valuation, coupled with Arteta’s personal outreach, could make the Emirates Stadium an attractive destination for the Spanish midfielder.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is currently hampered by financial constraints and is waiting on potential investments and a new deal with Nike to bolster their transfer budget. This delay has reportedly allowed Arsenal to take the initiative in their pursuit of Merino.

While the exact nature of Arteta’s communication with Merino remains unclear, it’s important to consider the context of football transfers. Direct contact with players is a common practice, and framing it as “secret talks” may be an attempt to generate hype rather than an accurate reflection of the situation.