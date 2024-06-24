Advertisement

Mikel Arteta phonecall gives them edge in Mikel Merino race as Barcelona stalls

Daily Cannon
·2 min read
Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners in the pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, thanks to a proactive approach from manager Mikel Arteta.

While Barcelona also have their sights set on the 28-year-old Spaniard, their financial constraints have hindered their ability to make a concrete offer.

Spain's midfielder #06 Mikel Merino addresses a press conference of Spain's national football team, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 European football Championships, in Donaueschingen, on June 12, 2024. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)
Merino, whose contract with Real Sociedad expires in 2025, has reportedly caught the attention of several top clubs with his impressive performances in La Liga. Barcelona view him as an ideal addition to their midfield, but their ongoing financial struggles have prevented them from making a formal bid.

In contrast, according to Sport in Spain, Arsenal manager Arteta has taken a direct approach, personally reaching out to Merino to express his interest and outline the role the midfielder would play in his plans.

This personal touch, coupled with Arsenal’s financial stability, has reportedly swayed Merino in their favour according to the Spanish outlet. The midfielder is said to be enticed by the prospect of returning to the Premier League, where he previously played for Newcastle United.

Barcelona’s financial situation remains a significant obstacle. The Catalan club is awaiting a new deal with Nike and potential investments to improve their financial standing. However, this delay has allowed Arsenal to gain the upper hand in the race for Merino’s signature.

Real Sociedad are reportedly expecting a fee of around €50 million for Merino, a figure that Arsenal are seemingly willing to meet. With time running out on Barcelona’s ability to match that offer, the Gunners are said to be increasingly confident of securing the midfielder’s services.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Barcelona scrambles to improve its financial situation.

However, Arsenal’s direct approach and financial stability have given them a significant advantage in the race for Mikel Merino, leaving Barcelona in a precarious position.