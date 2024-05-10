Mikel Arteta issues Bukayo Saka injury update ahead of Manchester United clash

Bukayo Saka has been a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield (AP)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu will have to be assessed ahead of Arsenal’s match against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners go into the weekend top of the league, with a one-point advantage over Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Arteta could be without Saka for the trip up north, after the manager admitted in the pre-match press conference that he had “doubts” over the English midfielder’s fitness, and Tomiyasu, and the duo will have to be assessed the day before the game, with the manager adding “we will have to wait and see”.

A trip to Old Trafford is a daunting task for Arsenal, who do not have their historical record at the ground on their side. The Gunners have won just once there in their last 16 matches, a 1-0 win in November 2020 and have also not managed to do the double over Manchester United since 2006-07.

When asked about his side’s historical record, Arteta said, reported by BBC Sport: “Every game has a different context. We know our history [at Old Trafford] how we have done over there, so we are going to have to be at our best to win the game. We know what we need to do, but first we have to perform at a high level to deserve to win the match. That is where the focus is.”

Ahead of the match, Arsenal announced a contract extension for Jorginho. The 32-year-old had made the move across London on an 18-month deal in 2023, and has made 51 appearances for the club, and despite his experience has never won a Premier League title.

On the title situation, Arteta said: “It leaves us in a very clear situation. We have to focus and do what have to do to be in the best possible situation. That’s what we are doing. We have to think that it is going to work and we can be better than our opponent and beat them. The final outcome might be something else, but that is not in our control.”