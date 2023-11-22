Mikel Arteta handed extension as FA wait for response from Arsenal boss to charge for VAR rant

Mikel Arteta has not yet responded to his FA charge (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has been handed an extension by the FA to respond to his charge for comments after Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle.

The Gunners boss was furious after Anthony Gordon's goal was allowed to stand at St James Park earlier this month, labelling it an "absolute disgrace" in his post-match press conference as he hit out at the "embarrassing" officiating.

It was confirmed last week that Arteta had been charged by the FA, and initially had until Tuesday to respond. That has now been extended to this Friday, November 24.

Arteta was backed by Arsenal following his rant, with the club "wholeheartedly" supporting his comments in a statement released the following day, and the Spaniard has had little interest in backing down since then.

Arsenal will not face punishment for their response, but Arteta could face a touchline ban after his charge.

An FA statement read: “Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Despite Arsenal's anger at the award of Gordon's goal, which was checked by VAR for offside, a foul and the ball potentially going out of play in the build-up, the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel ruled that the decision was correct.

That defeat at Newcastle remains the only time Arsenal have been beaten in the Premier League so far this season, and they go into the weekend just a point off leaders Manchester City.

Arteta's side face Brentford this weekend in their first match back after the international break, before hosting Lens in midweek as they look to seal their place in the last-16 of the Champions League.