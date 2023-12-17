Mikel Arteta frustrated by wastefulness but pleased to see Arsenal beat Brighton

Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal side needed too many chances to beat Brighton but was pleased with the maturity and intelligence which secured victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners returned to winning ways in the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz struck in the second half on an afternoon where Arteta’s side dominated Brighton.

The visitors managed just one shot on target on a tough afternoon for Roberto De Zerbi and his players – while Arsenal had mustered 16 in a goalless first half.

Arsenal eventually found the back of the net as Jesus nodded in from close-range, before a smart Havertz finish secured the points.

“We have great players that can define games and finish actions,” said Arteta.

“Today we needed too many – especially in big spaces – too many situations to finish the game.

“That was the fear, especially after half-time, that it could be one of those days because the moment you give something to this team they’ll take it.

“We had to be patient but at the same time we had to be really determined against this team.

“The second you have doubts against this team they open you up, they start to frustrate you and dominate with the ball. We didn’t do that.

“We didn’t allow them to do that. We showed a lot of maturity, and a lot of intelligence. This game against them requires them to be really intelligent.

“We had some issues in the camp and with Jorginho too we had another one. It’s five, six now. So, we need players.”

Arteta was back on the touchline having served a one-match ban at Aston Villa last week after accumulating three yellow cards.

The Spaniard also escaped punishment after an independent panel ruled a Football Association charge against his post-match comments following defeat at Newcastle last month did not warrant a fine or ban.

But Arteta was once again shown a yellow card by referee Tim Robinson, although he insists he has doing nothing wrong, telling beIN Sport: “I was waving to (Gabriel) Martinelli,” when asked about the booking.

It was a small blot on the copybook on a day where Arsenal put Brighton to the sword.

The Seagulls arguably looked leggy following their Europa League exerts in beating Marseille on Thursday night.

Roberto De Zerbi and Brighton had a frustrating afternoon in north London (Nick Potts/PA)

“Arsenal played much better than us,” conceded De Zerbi.

“They deserved to win the game. We suffered a lot. I think Arsenal are one of the best, maybe this season the best team in the Premier League.

“We are not used to suffering in this way. We are used to controlling the game.”