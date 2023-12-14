Mikel Arteta escapes ban for Newcastle rant after Premier League admitted Var is not good enough

Mikel Arteta described the decision to allow Anthony Gordon’s winning goal 'embarrassing' and a 'disgrace' - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has escaped punishment for his furious outburst at referees following Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle United last month, in part because the Premier League has itself acknowledged the deficiencies and weaknesses of the Var system.

An independent commission has found that Arteta’s comments after the Newcastle game, in which he described the decision to allow Anthony Gordon’s winner as a “disgrace” and “embarrassing”, neither insulted the officials nor brought the game into disrepute.

It was accepted by the commission that the Arsenal manager’s post-match comments were largely focused on the overall “deficient” state of the Var system — rather than constituting criticism of the performances or integrity of the referees.

In his evidence, Arteta expressed his “firmly held view that Var processes remain deficient”. It was found that his frustrations with Var were “particularly acute” at the time of the Newcastle match because he had attended a meeting with Premier League refereeing chiefs only two days earlier. Arteta viewed the meeting as “wholly unproductive”.

The written reasons for the decision also reveal that the Football Association, which charged Arteta in November, argued that he was more worthy of punishment than other managers because of his high-profile status in the game. This argument was rejected by the commission.

Arteta had said after the Newcastle defeat: “It’s an absolute disgrace. Again I feel embarrassed. I’ve been more than twenty years in this country and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world.”

"We have to talk about how the hell this goal was allowed?"



"I feel embarrassed, it's an absolute disgrace."



"For many reasons, it was not a goal!"



"I feel sick to be a part of this."#AFC Mikel Arteta was fuming that #NUFC goal was allowed to stand at St James' Park pic.twitter.com/AO6yxPlEgu — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 4, 2023

The FA argued that these comments were insulting towards the referees and so inflammatory that they brought the game into disrepute.

But the independent commission disagreed, saying that Arteta’s words did not cross the line and that they effectively echoed what had already been admitted by the Premier League.

Earlier this season, the league acknowledged that there were “systemic weaknesses” in the Var system after a Luis Diaz goal was wrongly disallowed for offside in Liverpool’s match against Tottenham Hotspur.

The commission found that Arteta’s post-match comments were “in reality little different than the acknowledgement by the Premier League in early October 2023 that improvement in the Var system and processes operated by the Premier League is required”.

It was also revealed that Arteta was especially emotional after the game because some of his players had told him that Joe Willock, the Newcastle midfielder, had said the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to Gordon’s goal.