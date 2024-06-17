Mikel Arteta credited with helping to improve England

Serbia forward Dusan Tadic believes Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola deserve some credit for England’s improvement as a national team.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta (L) hugs Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola at the end of the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 31, 2024. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia lost to England in their first game of Euro 2024 on Sunday, and team captain Dusan Tadic spoke to the media ahead of the game.

Formerly a Southampton player, Tadic has plenty of personal experience of English football, and he reflected on the improvements to the England team since his departure from the country in 2018.

“I think this is a new generation, but I think also it’s very important the coaches that you bring in the Premier League,” Tadic said.

“For example, [Pep] Guardiola, [Mikel] Arteta, they improve so many players and they raise them really high.

“I think a lot of players, they grow with these coaches. They’re now one of the top players, and definitely this is one of the biggest reasons (for England’s improvement).”

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (R) look on during the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, in London, August 6, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

There are some direct examples of Guardiola and Arteta having an impact on the England team, with the likes of John Stones, Kyle Walker, Bukayo Saka, and now Declan Rice all playing key roles for club and country.

Aaron Ramsdale may have had a quieter season this year, but his move to Arsenal also brought him as close as he’s ever been to breaking into England’s starting lineup.

But Tadic was also likely referring to the indirect benefit of having such strong coaches in the Premier League.

The likes of Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi, and Kobbie Mainoo don’t play under Guardiola or Arteta, but they face their teams on a regular basis.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Kyle Walker of England speaks with Gareth Southgate, Manager of England, after leaving the pitch after picking up an injury during the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

England are still yet to win anything, but their recent tournament performances have certainly been an improvement, and there was the usual sense ahead of their Euros opener that maybe this year could be their year. A 1-0 win, thanks to Bukayo Saka grabbing yet another assist was perhaps closer than they would have liked given their self-belief.

If they do eventually lift a major international trophy, Tadic clearly believes Guardiola and Arteta will have played a role in that.