Mikel Arteta blasts VAR ‘disgrace’ after controversial Anthony Gordon goal

Mikel Arteta was furious after Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle (Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta said it was a “disgrace” that Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal was allowed to stand, as the Gunners saw their unbeaten start to the season come to a halt at St James’ Park.

Gordon’s goal survived a lengthy VAR check that considered three decisions. The main point of contention was whether the ball went out of play on the far side of the pitch, prior to Joe Willock putting the cross into the box. VAR also checked if Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel, as well as whether Gordon was offside. It took over four minutes for the VAR to decide that the goal could be given.

Afterwards, Arteta said it was “embarrassing” that the goal was allowed to stand. Given the camera angles available to the VAR at Stockley Park, the Premier League has explained that the VAR did not have evidence to overturn the decision.

"Embarrassing what happened - how this goal stands, in the Premier League - this league we say is the best in the world,” Arteta told the BBC after the defeat, although the Arsenal manager also used the same terms to describe his anger in his press conference and with Sky Sports.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

"The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this."

More follows