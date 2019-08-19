Mike Zimmer: Vikings trying to showcase Laquon Treadwell

The Vikings are doing everything but putting a “For Sale” sign on Laquon Treadwell‘s jersey.

After last week’s report that the Vikings are shopping Treadwell, he led the team with 47 receiving yards on four catches in Sunday night’s preseason game. After the game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made no secret that the Vikings wanted to show other teams what Treadwell can do.

“We were trying to get Treadwell the ball a little bit more in the second half, try to showcase him a little bit, I guess. And he made some nice plays,” Zimmer said.

Realistically, it’s hard to see any team trading for Treadwell, who has a $1.8 million salary this season. He’s been a major disappointment since the Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, and if he’s in the NFL at all this year it’s likely to be because he catches on with some other team after the Vikings cut him.