Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins flirted with a 0.0 quarterback rating for much of Sunday’s 28-11 loss to the Colts before finishing the afternoon with a slightly more robust 15.9 mark.

That’s an easy shorthand to know that Sunday’s outing was a frightful one for Cousins and the rest of the Vikings Offense. They managed 175 yards while throwing three interceptions and giving up a safety when Cousins was tackled in the end zone.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was succinct in his appraisal of the quarterback. He said Cousins “didn’t play very good” and found nothing positive to say about the unit as a whole.

“Figure out what we’re good at and let’s start doing what we’re good [at],” Zimmer said, via Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Right now, we’re not very good at anything.”

The Vikings made significant changes to their defense this offseason, but returned their key offensive players other than wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Zimmer said it is “concerning” to see a veteran group playing the way the Vikings have in the first two weeks and that will likely morph into something more urgent if things don’t get better against the Titans next week.

Mike Zimmer on offense: Right now we’re not good at anything originally appeared on Pro Football Talk