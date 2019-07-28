Mike Zimmer isn’t pleased with his rookie receivers

The Vikings used a pair of seventh-round draft picks on receivers. So far, they’re apparently showing why they lasted until round seven.

Coach Mike Zimmer isn’t happy with the performance of Dillon Mitchell and Olabisi Johnson.

“They haven’t been precise enough,” Zimmer said Sunday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “They need to get their rear end in gear.”

Typically, seventh-round picks face an uphill climb to make the roster. The Vikings gave Mitchell and Johnson slotted signing bonuses of $80,000 and $74,000, respectively, to secure dibs on the ability to assess whether they may end up being good enough to make it or, at a minimum, whether they could slip through waivers and land on the practice squad.

If they don’t step it up, that will be the best-case scenario for Mitchell and Johnson. If they do step it up, the best case entails a chance to compete and contribute on a top-heavy depth chart with plenty of question marks behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.