Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

Mike Zimmer feels “rejuvenated” by defensive additions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the 2020 season came to an end, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said the team’s defense was the worst he’d ever coached and later said that he thought the team didn’t fully appreciate the toll that departures from the roster would take on the unit.

Zimmer said on Wednesday that he didn’t feel too optimistic about the team’s ability to reverse the tide this offseason. While he hoped to have players like linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and linebacker Eric Kendricks back from injuries, Zimmer said he wasn’t hopeful about adding players from outside who would help improve the situation because of the cap situation.

General Manager Rick Spielman and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski were able to maneuver well enough to bring in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Xavier Woods, defensive end Stephen Weatherley, and cornerback Mackensie Alexander. That’s left Zimmer singing a happier tune about that side of the ball.

“Honestly, after the season, I was kind of down in the dumps looking at the depth chart and knowing what kind of salary cap space we had,” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Rob and Rick have done an unbelievably good job. They’ve gotten me rejuvenated with the guys they’ve brought in.”

The players are part of what’s needed to turn things around. The team also has to do things different schematically and Zimmer said “some of it is big change, some of it is minor tweaks” as he looked forward to what’s still on tap for the 2021 offseason.

Mike Zimmer feels “rejuvenated” by defensive additions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about the backup quarterback situation

    The Minnesota Vikings have a backup quarterback situation that is currently not defined.

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

  • Mike Zimmer appears unconcerned about Danielle Hunter’s injury, contract

    Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter reportedly isn’t happy with the contract he signed in 2018. Hunter’s position, though, is complicated by the fact that he’s rehabbing a neck injury that kept him out of the 2020 season. Mike Zimmer said Wednesday he has not talked to the two-time Pro Bowler this offseason, but the Vikings [more]

  • Steelers sign Jarvis Miller

    Wide receiver Mathew Sexton wasn’t the only undrafted rookie from 2020 to land a spot on the Steelers roster on Wednesday. In addition to signing Sexton, the Steelers announced that they have also signed linebacker Jarvis Miller. Miller played for Penn State from 2016 to 2018 and then played for the University of Massachusetts as [more]

  • New Viking Xavier Woods is excited to learn from Harrison Smith

    The 25-year-old is excited to learn from the All-Pro safety.

  • Report: Vikings at Texas A&M’s pro day to watch QB Kellen Mond, others

    How would you like it if the Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond?

  • Twins' Kenta Maeda 'never even dreamed of' opening-day start

    The trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins last year gave the right-hander a dose of excitement from the elimination of doubt about whether he would be a full-time starter. The assignment the Twins handed Maeda this season to take the mound on the opening day gave him just as much of a thrill. “It’s an honorable thing, regardless of where I am or which team I play for,” Maeda said Wednesday through a team interpreter.

  • Chiefs sign Elijah McGuire

    The Chiefs made official the signing of running back Elijah McGuire, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The team’s signing of defensive tackle Jarran Reed also became official Wednesday. McGuire, 26, was active for only one game last season but he did not play a down for the Dolphins. He finished the season on the [more]

  • Ex-NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins charged with identity theft, unemployment fraud

    Former NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins has been charged with fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits that were meant for people who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompkins, a wide receiver who played for the Patriots, Raiders and Jets, was charged by federal indictment with access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to prosecutors, Thompkins [more]

  • Creighton center Christian Bishop plans to transfer

    Christian Bishop, who excelled as Creighton's undersized center the past two years, is planning to transfer. Bishop announced on Twitter on Wednesday night he would enter the NCAA transfer portal. “After coming to a decision with my family, I believe it’s best for me to join the transfer portal and explore my opportunities to grow as a player and a person,” Bishop wrote.

  • Morning mock draft: Bills address both lines in PFF’s 2-round predictions

    Buffalo Bills select Dillon Radunz, Joseph Ossai in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • Watch: Kurt Warner breaks down film of Matthew Stafford’s fit with Rams

    Kurt Warner loves Matthew Stafford's fit with the Rams and broke it down extensively in three videos.

  • Leonard Fournette hopes “misunderstood” Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers

    When the Buccaneers re-signed Leonard Fournette, he became the second-to-last significant player on last season’s championship team to return to Tampa Bay for 2021. And he’s hoping the last player re-signs, too. Fournette said Antonio Brown, who is now the only player who got significant playing time on the 2020 Buccaneers not under contract to [more]

  • NFL officially approves 17th regular season game, Lions will play at Broncos in 2021

    The exact schedule of dates/times comes out later this offseason

  • Anthony Edwards with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

    Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 03/31/2021

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Martin Necas just continues to impress

    Check out which of your fantasy hockey players are skating high or riding low this week.