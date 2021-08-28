Mike Zimmer: “I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic.

Despite generating an 0-3 record in the preseason with an offense that most of the time seemed downright offensive, Zimmer has high hopes for his team.

“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good, but we still have to go out and prove it,” Zimmer told reporters.

He nevertheless acknowledged the Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs was “sloppy,” but he noted that most of his key players still aren’t on the field. They held out plenty of key offensive and defensive players again in Kansas City.

One potential starter — cornerback Bashaud Breeland — got torched for a 35-yard touchdown by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Asked whether miscommunication among the safeties contributed to the play, Zimmer was characteristically blunt. “He didn’t cover the guy,” Zimmer said of Breeland.

Zimmer has a well-earned reputation for speaking his mind, and he’s been around long enough to know what a good team looks like in late August. Preseason performance doesn’t matter; Zimmer has seen something in practice that makes him think the Vikings will be “pretty good” this year. How “pretty good” that becomes remains to be seen.

