Mike Zimmer: I didn’t watch Chiefs-Rams, 54-51 games aren’t my cup of tea

Football fans across the country tuned in to watch a great game between the Chiefs and Rams on Monday night, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was not among them.

Zimmer said today that he was watching Packers film while the rest of the football world was watching the Monday night game, and when Zimmer heard how the game went, he didn’t feel like he missed much.

“Honestly, I didn’t watch it. I was prepping for Green Bay. I’m not a 54-51 type of guy,” Zimmer said. “That’s just not my cup of tea.”

Zimmer coached on the defensive side of the ball before he became a head coach, so it’s no surprise that he doesn’t particularly care for a football game in which 105 points are scored. That may be the future of football, but it’s a future Zimmer hopes he can stave off as long as possible.