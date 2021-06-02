Mike Zimmer on Danielle Hunter: We’ll see what happens at minicamp

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter has not been taking part in voluntary work with the Vikings the last two weeks and head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know what Hunter’s plans are for their upcoming mandatory minicamp.

Talk of Hunter’s desire for a new contract that would make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league has been going on since last year and he missed a $100,000 workout bonus this offseason by choosing not to participate in the offseason program. Zimmer said on Wednesday that he hasn’t spoken to Hunter about his absence or what’s next.

“We’ll just see when the minicamp shows up,” Zimmer said.

Hunter had 29 sacks over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but missed last season with a neck injury and is under contract through 2023. That and a smaller salary cap may make it hard to convince the Vikings to address his deal before Hunter has to decide about foregoing even more money via fines for missing mandatory work.

