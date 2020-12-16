Mike Zimmer on Dan Bailey: I don’t think we have a kicker we can’t depend on

From Week 1 to Week 12, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey was having a solid season. He’d made 10-of-12 field goals and 26-of-27 extra point attempts.

But things have changed in the last two weeks. Bailey’s missed three extra points and four field goals in Minnesota’s last two games, including all four of his kicks — three field goals, one extra point — in last Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

While Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was asked Wednesday if Bailey would be his team’s kicker against the Bears on Sunday and replied, “We’ll see.”

He was then asked if the Vikings would add any other kickers this week and again replied, “We’ll see.”

But Zimmer at least later offered this on Bailey, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press: “I don’t think we have a kicker we can’t depend on. All kinds of guys make mistakes throughout the course of a game.”

The Vikings did work out Chandler Catanzaro and Taylor Bertolet, which likely means those kickers have begun the COVID-19 testing necessary in order to play this weekend. Minnesota has not signed either player as of yet, which means at least for now, Bailey is on tap to get a shot at redemption against the Bears.

