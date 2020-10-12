Running back Dalvin Cook‘s condition will be of great interest in Minnesota this week after he hurt his groin in Sunday night’s loss to the Seahawks.

Cook went for an MRI to determine the extent of the injury on Monday and head coach Mike Zimmer gave an update after the test was done.

“It went pretty well so we’ll see how he does this week,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

As we saw with Zimmer calling defensive end Danielle Hunter‘s neck injury a tweak before he landed on injured reserve, the Vikings coach doesn’t always provide every morsel of information concerning the health of players. Wednesday’s practice will provide some more information about his chances of playing against the Falcons in Week Six.

Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook’s MRI went pretty well originally appeared on Pro Football Talk