The Vikings’ offense could be back at full strength soon.

Running back Dalvin Cook had to exit Sunday’s win over the Panthers with an ankle injury, but was able to reenter the game later in the second half. While Minnesota’s facility is closed on Monday, Mike Zimmer said he received a report that Cook is feeling “pretty good,” per Ben Goessling of the Minnsota Star-Tribune.

Zimmer also told reporters he’s hopeful wide receiver Adam Thielen will be able to return this week, though that’s subject to the wideout clearing COVID protocols. Thielen has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last Monday.

Cook has been one of the league’s best rushers in 2020, racking up 1,130 yards and 13 touchdowns. Thielen has caught 49 passes for 646 yards and leads the Vikings with 11 touchdown receptions.

Minnesota plays Jacksonville on Sunday.

Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook feeling good, Adam Thielen could return soon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk