Mike Zimmer: Dalvin Cook is “doing much better”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expressed some optimism on Friday afternoon about running back Dalvin Cook playing on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Zimmer said that Cook is “doing much better” and got some work in today after not practicing at all on Wednesday or Thursday because of an ankle injury.

Asked if he thinks a running back can play on a Sunday after not practicing during the week, Zimmer said maybe not any running back, but Cook can.

“If you’re asking about Dalvin, I think Dalvin can,” Zimmer said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Although we may not know for sure until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, Zimmer sounds optimistic that Cook will play.

