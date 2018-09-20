Mike Zimmer: Andrew Sendejo told he did “everything right” despite flag

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said safety Andrew Sendejo‘s form and delivery was correct on a hit that drew a 15-yard penalty. According to Zimmer, an official told Sendejo that “they just want us to throw a flag.”

“[Sendejo] said, ‘What could I have done different?’” Zimmer said on KFAN, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “[The official] said ‘You did everything right. You couldn’t have done anything different. They just want us to throw the flag.'”

Zimmer asked the league office to review Sendejo’s hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter.

Video replay shows Sendejo leading with his right shoulder after cornerback Xavier Rhodes made initial contact with Adams, according to Cronin.

The penalty, one of 15 called by referee Tony Corrente’s crew, was overshadowed by the controversial roughing the passer penalty on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

While many, including Matthews and Packers coach Mike McCarthy, publicly have disagreed with the penalty on Matthews, NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron used that play and a roughing penalty on Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks as a teaching tool for teams this week.

The league has not indicated whether it considers Sendejo’s foul correctly officiated.