Mike Yurcich makes grand entrance for recruiting trip

What is the best way to make an entrance when hitting the recruiting trail and scouting potential future Nittany Lions? By arriving in a helicopter near a football field, of course! A number of coaches have been using helicopters to make quick recruiting visits over the years, and Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich joined in that fun this week to check out a quarterback recruit in Ohio.

Yurcich arrived by helicopter to check out four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery, a Class of 2025 target from Findlay, Ohio. And because a trip to Findlay isn’t that far from State College, there was no need to take a jet for the flight. So arriving by chopper seems practical. It also dazzles every time it happens.

Montgomery has long been on Penn State’s recruiting radar and he is clearly among the top priorities for the Class of 2025. Montgomery made an unofficial visit to Penn State in July 2021 and left his visit with a scholarship offer. Montgomery made a return trip to State College in September 2021 and again in April 2022. Since then, many more schools have jumped into the recruiting effort for Montgomery including Florida, Miami, Georgia, and more.

Penn State OC Mike Yurcich arriving in style to watch @RyanMonty2025 workout at Findlay HS today 👀👀@PennStateRivals | @RivalsRichie | @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/yWLMkwuO9R — Clint Cosgrove (@Rivals_Clint) May 18, 2023

Penn State has three commitments in the Class of 2025 already with offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews, running back Kiandrea Barker, and safety Omari Gaines. Penn State’s Class of 2025 currently ranks third in the nation according to the latest 247Sports composite ranking this far out.

More Recruiting!

Top 2024 tight end prospect puts Penn State in Top 7

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire