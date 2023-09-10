Mike Yastrzemski's four-hit night
Mike Yastrzemski goes for four hits and two RBI's in the Giants' 9-1 win over the Rockies
There are better ways to celebrate your first UFC win.
The Longhorns dealt Alabama a historic loss, proving that Texas is once again a national contender. Yeah, they're back alright.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
The former USMNT coach had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS investigated the allegations.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
The league-leading guard is staying in Seattle.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend as the series returns to one of its most exciting tracks, Kansas Speedway, for the second race of the Round of 16.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
The Patriots are back to their initial depth chart at quarterback, in bizarre fashion.
"I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball," Sarr told Yahoo Sports. "I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation."
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.