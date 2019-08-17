Mike Yastrzemski matches his grandfather with a 3-HR game

Seventy games into his major league career, Mike Yastrzemski has matched his Hall of Fame grandfather in one category.

Three-homer games.

The younger Yaz went deep three times, including a go-ahead solo blast in the 11th inning, to lead the San Francisco Giants to a wild, 10-9 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Red Sox legend played 3,308 major league games and the only three-homer game of his career came in his 15th season, on May 19, 1976, at Tiger Stadium in Detroit.

Here's a look at Mike Yaz's handiwork in a game where the teams combined to hit 12 homers, just the second time in major league history that's happened.

A solo shot in the third...

A two-run homer in the seventh...

And what proved to be the winner in the 11th:

Story continues

Mike Yastrzemski, 28, called up May 25, has 16 homers, 45 RBI (including four Friday night) and is hitting .272. The Giants (62-61) are 2 1/2 games out of the NL's second wild-card spot.

Drafted in the 36th round by the Red Sox in 2009 out of St. John's Prep in Danvers, Mass., Yastrzemski, a left-handed hitting outfielder like his grandfather (but a left-handed thrower), didn't sign, went to Vanderbilt and was drafted in the 14th round by the Orioles in 2013. After six years in the minors with Baltimore, he was traded to the Giants this past March.

Even before the third homer, the MLB Network noted that Mike Yaz was off to a better start in his first 261 plate appearances than grandpa, who hit .266 with 11 homers and 80 RBI as a Red Sox rookie in 1961.

What do you think they talk about during family gatherings? 🤔#MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/OmJ8623ui1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 17, 2019

The Giants come to Fenway Park for a three-game series Sept. 17-19.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Mike Yastrzemski matches his grandfather with a 3-HR game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston