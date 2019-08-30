San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is having a rookie season that undoubtedly is making his grandfather proud.

The grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski is getting the job done both at the plate and in the field. "Young Yaz" entered Thursday night's game with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .849 OPS, then proceeded to make this incredible diving grab:

Just like his seven-time Gold Glove award-winning grandpa.

That isn't the first time Mike Yaz has reminded us of the Hall of Famer this year, either. The 29-year-old crushed his first career walk-off homer back in July and had a three-HR game two weeks ago.

Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Carl Yastrzemski, makes unbelievable diving catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston