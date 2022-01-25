Mike Yam: Players to watch in 2022 NFPA Collegiate Bowl
NFL Network's Mike Yam discusses the players to watch in 2022 NFPA Collegiate Bowl. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Raiders will be interviewing Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for head coaching vacancy
Eagles backup OL Brett Toth had knee surgery and faces a 9-month rehab. By Dave Zangaro
Ryan Poles previously worked in the Kansas City Chiefs front office for 13 seasons.
A few things would need to happen before Payton could become Bears head coach, however.
As if Matthew Stafford's game-saving bomb to Cooper Kupp wasn't amazing enough, this camera angle makes it that much better
Stefon Diggs landed a massive hit on the fan who invaded the field during the final minutes of the Chiefs-Bills AFC Divisional thriller Sunday night.
Allen was impressed with the gesture by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Here's why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career in his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
2022 NFL Draft: First look mock draft First Round with the order almost set as the NFL Playoffs roll along.
Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 ...
San Francisco vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch: NFC Championship
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are aggressively seeking another deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, per a report. Here's what they might try to get done.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback also seemed to question the 2020 election.
The Boston Celtics have announced the first of three waves of its All-Celtics team, including five of the best players in franchise history.
The Saints may soon be looking for a new head coach, for the first time in 16 years. That possibility took on greater credence on Monday, when team owner Gayle Benson giggled her way through making it clear that they don’t know whether Sean Payton will return for 2022. Jeff Duncan of the New Orlean [more]
Could this be the year Josh McDaniels branches out again to become a head coach?
Alvin Kamara says he's 'not 100% committed' to his dinner plans after Sean Payton report
The 49ers have made a roster move ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams. The team announced that they have waived safety Jarrod Wilson on Tuesday. They did not announced any corresponding move, so they have an open spot on their 53-man roster. Several 49ers players have been designated for return from injured [more]
Poles, 36, has worked with three different GMs in Kansas City since 2009.
Harden is also reportedly dissatisfied with Steve Nash's coaching, living in Brooklyn.