Mike Wright shines, Will Rogers injured in Mississippi State football win vs Western Michigan

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football picked up a much-needed 41-28 win against Western Michigan on Saturday, but it came with a cost.

Numerous Bulldogs, including starting quarterback Will Rogers and star running back Jo'Quavious Marks, were injured in the game. Multiple players from the two-deep depth chart were unavailable due to injuries.

Luckily for coach Zach Arnett, Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) has an open week looming before a return to SEC play.

Here's how MSU took down Western Michigan (2-4, 1-1 MAC) behind a strong offensive performance at Davis Wade Stadium.

Mike Wright makes case for starting spot

Backup quarterback Mike Wright played a big part in MSU’s 48-point outing against Southeastern Louisiana to open the season. However, his role has primarily been in special packages rather than pushing for Rogers’ starting spot since.

Against Western Michigan, it felt more like a quarterback competition was intensifying. Wright got extended play – including multiple drives where he played a majority of the snaps. The first Wright-heavy drive, MSU's third of the game, stalled just outside the red zone and ended in a missed field goal by freshman Kyle Ferrie.

Wright again saw heavy action in the opening drive of the second half. After completing a 29-yard pass to Griffin, Wright capped the drive with a one-yard keeper for a score − his third consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. He played the entirety of the ensuing drive, leading MSU to another touchdown.

Wright finished with 57 passing yards and 24 rushing yards. Rogers, who exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent left arm injury, completed 16 of his 22 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore impresses again for Mississippi State

For the first time since the season opener, freshman receiver Creed Whittemore played a heavy role in MSU’s offensive attack. With Lideatrick Griffin sidelined in the first half, despite being in uniform, Whittemore once again flashed his potential.

Whittemore caught four passes for 19 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to put MSU ahead 17-0.

Receivers coach Chad Bumphis recently told reporters a big reason for Whittemore’s decreased playing time in SEC play was due to sharing a position with Griffin. However, in the reps Whittemore has gotten, he’s shown why he was a key piece in MSU’s 2023 signing class.

Jordan Mosley, Seth Davis find end zone

Mississippi State’s first touchdown came midway through the first quarter when Rogers hit receiver Jordan Mosley for a 15-yard completion. For Mosley, a former Northwestern transfer, it was his first score in two seasons with MSU.

Mosley, who has appeared in every game for MSU this year, has already surpassed his reception total (two) and games played (three) from last season. The former four-star prospect from Mobile, Alabama, only spent one season (2021) at Northwestern where he appeared in one game and had a 7-yard catch against Michigan.

Freshman running back Seth Davis saw increased playing time with injuries at the position. Like Mosley, he found the end zone in the third quarter for his first career score.

Mississippi State’s injuries heading into bye week

MSU was without four players from its two-deep depth chart against the Broncos. Defensive tackle De’Monte Russell, who didn’t play last week against Alabama following an injury suffered against South Carolina, was among those out.

Georgia transfer tight end Ryland Goede missed his first action of the season. Backup running back Jeffery Pittman was out after combining for 58 rushing and receiving yards against Alabama.

Starting receiver Justin Robinson missed his second consecutive game after catching six passes for 91 yards against South Carolina.

Marks started, but an injury in the second quarter sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Marks was wearing a walking boot on his left foot in the second half.

What’s next?

Mississippi State is off next week before back-to-back road games against Arkansas (Oct. 21) and Auburn (Oct. 28). MSU doesn’t return to Davis Wade Stadium until its homecoming game against Kentucky on Nov. 4.

