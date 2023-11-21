Mike Woodson still searching for answers with flawed IU team. Even doing the unthinkable.

NEW YORK – For basketball coaches who do not prefer to play them, there are usually two types of zones.

One, they talk about playing the way you or I talk about losing 20 pounds — something you always vaguely consider but never commit to unless it’s a matter of life or death. The other, they never play.

Mike Woodson managed to find a winning middle ground between those two Monday, his unexpected pivot to a 2-3 zone the adjustment that turned around a 74-66 win against Louisville.

Kenny Payne thought Woodson was trying to trick him with it. Xavier Johnson said the Hoosiers know Woodson doesn’t much like it. Woodson turned to it anyway, proof he’s still searching for answers to his team’s problems — but proof also, perhaps, that his team is not the lost cause it looked like at the under-8 timeout in the second half Monday.

“I knew Woody wouldn’t play zone,” Payne, Woodson’s longtime friend and former colleague, said. “I thought he tricked me.”

It wasn’t a trick. Woodson has been considering the possibility of some zone defense since the summer, when he installed it just enough to, as he put it, keep it “in our back pocket.”

Woodson even admitted as much during a sitdown interview with IndyStar in September.

“We can run some zones,” he said then. “I can’t believe I’m even saying zones, because I’ve always been a man-to-man guy. But I just think there’s some things we can do to junk it up a little bit from a defensive standpoint.”

Nov 20, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with guard Gabe Cupps (2) and guard CJ Gunn (11) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Madison Square Garden.

If ever a game called for some junking up, this was it.

Indiana (4-1) managed to shoot just 45.3% from the floor Monday, and a staggering 1-of-11 from behind the arc. Across two games at Madison Square Garden, Woodson’s team made just 4-of-24 3-pointers, grinding their offense to a crawl for long stretches despite the established weakness of their opponent.

“Keep working,” Woodson said, “that’s all you can do. Keep working, and hopefully something triggers and we make 3s.”

Hope might best describe Indiana’s current projection.

The Hoosiers are desperately one-paced offensively. They get into too much foul trouble. Their guards don’t shoot or rebound well enough. Their bench, until Monday, wasn’t giving them impact. Too many of their best players — Johnson, Malik Reneau, Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako — are either struggling offensively, with foul trouble or both.

IU is a long way from the kind of team it wants to become this season, and the ugliness of these two games in New York suggests the Hoosiers may never get there.

And yet, the Hoosiers dodged yet another ugly loss, in a season so far defined as much by four near-miss wins as one defeat. They did so because they pivoted to that zone Woodson doesn’t necessarily love but wanted to have in his locker anyway. It made all the difference, and it did so in ways that showcase why there yet — might — still be reason to believe in this team’s ceiling.

“I’m gonna be honest: Coach Woodson doesn’t like playing zone defense,” senior guard Xavier Johnson said. “They were getting downhill a lot. We’ve got to change the game. We went zone and it opened everything up for us.”

Woodson pulled that 2-3 from his pocket with seven minutes left in the second half Monday, down five. Kaleb Banks, otherwise so good off the bench with his eight rebounds and three assists, had just missed two free throws, failing to cut into Louisville’s 60-55 lead.

Off the second miss, Indiana fell into its zone with Johnson and Galloway at the front and a long, athletic frontcourt at the back. From that moment, IU outscored the Cardinals 19-6.

Virtually everything about the adjustment worked.

Woodson said postgame he made the move in part because Indiana’s ball-screen coverages were failing and his primary bigs, Reneau and Kel’el Ware, both had four fouls. Neither picked up a fifth.

Indiana’s coach worried his team’s rebounding problems might be exacerbated by the zone switch, it generally being more difficult to clear the boards when players are in defined positions rather than near offensive players for box-outs. But Louisville’s stagnant offense and poor shot selection — coupled to IU’s remarkable length — mitigated that concern.

“It forced us out,” Payne said. “Really, we stayed out, too wide. We didn’t move the ball the way we’ve been doing, and then we became passive. We telegraphed passes. One time we looked at a guy for four seconds before we threw a lob, they got a steal.”

It even ignited the Hoosiers’ offense. The Hoosiers started defensive possessions in a token 2-2-1 press that sped Louisville up by bleeding clock, before getting stops out of the halfcourt 2-3 that meant players were already more or less in their lanes for transition offense. IU scored more than 25% of its points in a stretch of less than 17% of the game, and shot 11 of its 34 free throws in the final 6 ½ minutes.

“When we defended, we got rebounds. They weren’t making that many 3s,” Johnson said. “We got in our lanes and ran. We got the stops we needed to finish the game with a W.”

Don’t make more of this than it is. Louisville is right now a bad team, albeit one that played better this weekend than it had across most of the previous season and change. The Cardinals are the best team, per KenPom, Indiana has beaten this season, but the quality of those wins is reflected both in the final margin of victory — IU has yet to win a game by double digits — and the 30 places the Hoosiers have dropped through their 4-1 start in Ken Pomeroy’s overall national ranking.

But they’re 4-1 nonetheless. There have been flashes of light, however brief, Monday’s close the most sustained.

The zone worked despite Woodson’s preference for man-to-man defense because his team has the length and athleticism to weaponize it like most do not, and because when winning time arrived, Indiana pulled itself together.

It might not sound like much — it might not be much — but it’s going to have to do for now. Don’t expect Woodson to start running zone like a Jim Boeheim disciple, and don’t expect IU’s problems to fix themselves anytime soon, but here was a solution to a problem, for a team badly in need of them.

There’s still a decent basketball team somewhere in there, despite its shooting woes and foul problems and funky lineups and sleepy offense and flailing defense. It might never come together, but it hasn’t fallen apart yet.

