Mike Woodson knew Indiana needed better guards. The way he got them made a difference too.

BORDEN – Mike Woodson turned fans’ heads last week when, during his media session before an NIL event at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in southern Indiana, he waxed philosophical about the importance of strong guard play in college basketball.

“I’ve learned in this short period of time that I’ve been in college, you win with good guard play,” Woodson said. “It’s great to have big guys that can play and do the things we have over the last three (seasons) with the bigs that we’ve coached, but you win with good perimeter play and good guard play.”

Suggestions Woodson only discovered the need for talented guards in March missed the crucial underlying point.

Reaction seemed to imply Woodson had learned a sort of lesson, as though he chose to go into last season with bad guard play. What he chose, though, was to put his faith in places and people it ultimately did not fit. The lesson learned from last season might be even more valuable — not in what needs done, but how, and therefore what’s gained from the final result.

The merit of a talented backcourt probably wasn’t lost on Woodson when Xavier Johnson was struggling with injuries. Or when he realized he was asking too much too soon of Gabe Cupps. Or when, after a loss at Nebraska in early January, he described his guards as “awful.”

And certainly not when his team’s late-season surge — a five-game win streak to finished .500 in league play — was built around the emergence of Trey Galloway as the kind of two-way, ball screen offense-capable, playmaking guard Indiana missed for so much of the winter.

Where Woodson was making these assertions from a position of weakness just months ago, now, he can make them from a position of potential strength.

Galloway still needs to cover some ground rehabilitating from offseason knee surgery. But Woodson and his staff added Washington State transfer (and reigning Pac-12 freshman of the year) Myles Rice to that guard rotation via the portal. Indiana plucked Kanaan Carlyle, formerly of Stanford, the same way. And Woodson added wing depth in McDonald’s All American Bryson Tucker and Illinois transfer Luke Goode, meaning he should never have to go exceptionally small unless he wants to.

Woodson certainly left himself too short at guard last winter, the Hoosiers’ depth issues laid bare by just a small handful of injuries coupled to failed individual development. Their urgency pursuing Rice and Carlyle in the portal resembled that of a team eager not to repeat the same mistake twice.

“We came out of this past season, not having (Johnson) with the games that he missed, we had to really amp up our backcourt,” Woodson said, “and I think that we’ve done that.”

Ultimately, Woodson bet on Johnson finding the best of his 2022 form again in 2024, after losing so much of 2023 to injuries. It never happened, in large part because bad injury luck found Johnson again.

IU’s sixth-year guard battled foot and elbow problems, and even once he was healthy he never really looked like he could find the rhythm a good point guard needs — the rhythm he undeniably had during the Hoosiers’ furious late run to the NCAA tournament in Woodson’s first season.

Bringing Johnson back for a sixth season made it harder to find quality guard depth in the portal, with fewer minutes to spread around, and development elsewhere on Indiana’s roster did not arrive as hoped.

By season’s end, Galloway and Anthony Leal were turning in good minutes, and Cupps gave Woodson his best. But the kind of backcourt impact Woodson needed arrived too late to make a meaningful difference on a season ultimately spent outside the tournament looking in.

In multiple ways, IU’s coach spent this spring backstopping his roster as much as possible against repeating those problems come winter.

He deepened his guard rotation, holding onto Galloway, Leal and Cupps while adding proven high-major impact in Rice and Carlyle. He gets Jakai Newton healthy after a redshirt year spent tending to a knee problem. And, as aforementioned, he gave himself a lot more lineup flexibility with a deeper stable of wings, meaning unless matchups demand it, Woodson will have a six-man backcourt from which he only needs two players on the floor at any given time.

Woodson’s entire roster is now in Bloomington, with offseason workouts beginning this week. Woodson himself has always sounded like a coach who uses these coming weeks to begin hardening his vision for his team, with roles and rotations very much on the table through June and July.

By any measure, he’s given himself more to work with in his backcourt. The lesson learned was not that Indiana needs better guards. It was how the Hoosiers get there.

