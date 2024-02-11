Mike Woodson after IU's loss to Purdue: 'We are gonna have to add some pieces.'

After suffering another 20-point loss to Purdue, Mike Woodson offered an assessment of his roster most fans have long understood.

“We are gonna have to add some pieces,” the Hoosiers coach told reporters after No. 2 Purdue ran over IU, 79-59, Saturday night in Mackey Arena.

Woodson and staff worked hard in the transfer portal this past offseason, landing Kel'el Ware, Payton Sparks and Anthony Walker. But the Hoosiers had some high-profile misses in Dalton Knecht (Tennessee, 20.2 ppg), Jordan Dingle (St. John's, 10.8 ppg), Cormac Ryan (North Carolina, 10.4 ppg) and Chris Ledlum (St. John's, 9.3 ppg), among others. In fact, IU carried an open scholarship into the season because of its portal misses.

Had IU landed any of those targets, things may have been different for this Hoosiers team, which continues to struggle with shooting. We hear that's problematic in basketball.

IU has only one signed high school recruit coming in (Liam McNeeley), and with Ware likely to test NBA waters and Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau potentially thinking about it, plus some likely transfer departures from the Hoosiers' bench, Woodson may have plenty of roster room to fill for 2024-25.

Here's hoping for Hoosiers fans it doesn't take the team into February to jell.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball: Mike Woodson says he needs to add in transfer portal