Mike Woodson on IU's flat first half: 'Our fans don't come out to see stuff like that.'

The Indiana basketball team squeaked by Morehead State on Tuesday at Assembly Hall, 69-68.

The fans weren't happy when the Hoosiers trailed by 11 points at halftime, and coach Mike Woodson didn't sound pleased after the game.

"Our fans don't come out to see stuff like that," Woodson said about the team's play in the first half.

IU needed a 17-0 run to survive a major upset against the Eagles. The Hoosiers looked like a different team compared to the one that nearly upset No. 2 Kansas last Saturday.

"Especially when you're playing here at home, you should never have highs and lows like that," Woodson said. "That's on me."

