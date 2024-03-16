Mike Williams to visit Panthers next week
The Panthers will host free agent receiver Mike Williams next week, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The Chargers released Williams earlier this week to save $20 million on their salary cap.
The team made Williams a first-round pick in 2017, and he served as the No. 2 receiver opposite Keenan Allen. The Chargers traded Allen to the Bears this week as they rebuild at the position.
Williams, 29, had 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2022 and led the league in yards per catch with 20.4 in 2019.
He is working his way back from a torn ACL in Week 3 last season.
In seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.