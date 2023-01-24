Mike Williams' top plays 2022 season
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them?
The Green Bay Packers reportedly will explore ideas of potentially trading Aaron Rodgers exclusively to teams in the AFC and not within the NFC.
What is a high ankle sprain? How is it treated? What are the chances Patrick Mahomes will be in top form with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line?
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
If they choose, the Chiefs could bring him back to their practice squad.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Saquon Barkley reportedly wants to be paid like Christian McCaffrey as the top running back in the 2023 free agent market.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that a team is waiting to see how things go and could swoop in once their "ducks are in a row."
Before 49ers tight end George Kittle could make his juggling grab against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach Kyle Shanahan was a bit anxious about the play call.
NBC Sports' Peter King expects the Green Bay Packers would want "at least" two first-round picks if they decide to trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Patriots projected to get a nice return in compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL draft.
The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Here are some key matchups to watch. By Dave Zangaro
Brock Purdys PFF grades show poise against his toughest opponent to date.
Next week's games feature three of the final four teams from last season's conference championships.