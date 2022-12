Mike Williams’ spectacular catch sets up Chargers’ game-winning field goal

Justin Herbert needed yards and he needed them quickly.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback looked for Mike Williams and the wideout who specializes in making incredible catches delivered again.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The play was good for 35 yards and the catch was even better.

Cameron Dicker came on and connected to give the Chargers a key 17-14 victory.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire