Mike Williams, Sony Michel inactive for Chargers vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon st State Farm Stadium. Ninety minutes before kickoff, they released their inactive list.
Most of the list is no surprise.
Los Angeles Chargers Week 12 inactives
QB Easton Stick
WR Jason Moore
RB Sony Michel
S Nasir Adderley
OL Storm Norton
WR Mike Williams
Williams was ruled out with an ankle injury. Adderley was doubtful.
Cornerback Michael Davis, questionable with a knee injury, is active and will play.
Michel is inactive for the first time this season.
