Mike Williams signing three-year, $60M contract with Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams signing three-year, $60M contract with Chargers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams signing three-year, $60M contract with Chargers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Cardinals face the Broncos on the road in 2022 and could, just maybe, face them again in the Super Bowl.
Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown has become the first player to get the franchise tag this offseason. The Chiefs are tagging Brown today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If Brown chooses to sign the franchise tag, he’ll have a fully guaranteed salary of $16.5 million for the 2022 season and then he’ll hit free [more]
Russell WIlson is heading to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Chiefs officially have used the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the team announced Monday night. The move did not show up on the NFL’s transactions report Monday, so the tag came after the 4 p.m. ET deadline for moves and will appear on Tuesday’s report. The tag was expected, buying the [more]
The Chiefs are using their franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown and another one of the team’s players is set to hit the open market when free agency gets underway next week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Tyrann Mathieu is not expected to sign a new deal ahead of the start [more]
Well, so much for that rumor. Aaron Rodgers will reportedly remain a Packer. Liz Loza analyzes the fantasy football fallout.
Pittsburgh misses out on another franchise quarterback.
Russell Wilson is reportedly on the move to Denver.
In Russell Wilson, the Broncos landed their long-sought franchise quarterback after all – just not the one many expected.
The Denver Broncos swing a huge deal, landing Russell Wilson
Pat McAfee is saying reports of Aaron Rodgers signing a four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers are "not accurate."
The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are getting along much better these days.
Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay, likely for the long term. So what should the Packers do with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love?
The Denver Broncos' trade for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson indicates what the Houston Texans can expect for trading Deshaun Watson.
The 2022 NFL combine provided some players a chance to improve their draft stocks. Others, however, might have hurt their causes.
Next up: Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins.
The AFC West is now stacked at the quarterback position.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden filed two oppositions in a Nevada state court in which he ripped the NFL for seeking to dismiss his lawsuit.
As another offseason approaches and decisions need to be made, the Dallas Cowboys need to get better at contract negotiations. | From @BenGrimaldi