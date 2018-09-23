Mike Williams shaken up, but holds on for TD

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams needed medical attention after landing hard in the end zone while trying for a 42-yard Philip Rivers pass in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams, but the pain was likely worth it.

Williams held on to the ball and got the Chargers on the board in the battle between the two Los Angeles teams. Williams’ touchdown wasn’t enough to tie the game, however. Caleb Sturgis missed the extra point and the Rams lead 7-6 with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter.

Williams appeared to be OK on the sideline after being looked at in the end zone.

The Rams got their points when Todd Gurley plunged into the end zone from a yard out to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive. That was the second possession of the afternoon for the Rams as their first ended when Gurley lost a fumble after catching a Jared Goff pass.

That fumble came in Chargers territory, so their defense will have to stand a little stronger if they aren’t going to be playing from behind all day.