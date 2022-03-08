Mike Williams reportedly signs three-year, $60 million deal to stay with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers found a way to retain receiver Mike Williams without using the franchise tag. The team reportedly signed Williams to a three-year, $60 million extension Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, 27, turned in a breakout season in 2021. He turned a career-high 129 targets into 76 catches for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdowns. There were times throughout the season where Williams looked like the team's No. 1 option, even with Keenan Allen once again turning in a fantastic year.

The Chargers had no intention to let Williams walk. The team was expected to give Williams the franchise tag if the two sides couldn't agree on a deal. Under the tag, Williams would have received a salary near $18 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

Williams' new deal will guarantee him $40 million and long-term contract security. The contract appears front-loaded, with Williams reportedly making $28 million in 2022.

Mike Williams gives Justin Herbert another weapon

Locking up Williams should do wonders for Justin Herbert. With Allen and Williams, Herbert posted a fantastic second season in the NFL. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards. Herbert threw 38 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Allen and Williams were Herbert's most targeted pass catchers.

Williams was drafted by the Chargers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. When healthy, he flashed high upside. Williams stayed healthy in 2021, and rewarded the Chargers with a career-best season. He'll look to build on that production in 2022.