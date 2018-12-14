Mike Williams posts 3 TDs and the game-winning score in Chargers' comeback win over Chiefs

As the Los Angeles Chargers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs for first place in the AFC West, their high-powered offense was suddenly without its most lethal weapons.

No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen had to exit the game in the first half with a hip injury and didn’t record a catch. No. 1 running back Melvin Gordon was ruled out before the game due to an MCL injury. No. 1 tight end Hunter Henry hadn’t played for the team since last season, which was apparently news for some.

Each of those players was a massive loss, so, naturally, No. 2 receiver and former seventh-overall pick Mike Williams went ahead and filled in for all three during a thrilling 29-28 comeback win for the Chargers.

Mike Williams’ incredible night vs. the Chiefs

Without Allen, it was Williams winning 50-50 balls down the field for the Chargers. Without Henry, Williams hauled in two red-zone touchdowns to help spark the Chargers’ comeback. Heck, Williams even filled in a bit for Gordon when he took a ball out of the backfield on a reverse and ran it in for a 19-yard touchdown.

And, of course, it was Williams who got open to an inexplicable degree at the end of the game and hauled in a two-point conversion to seal the game for the Chargers.





In total, Williams posted seven receptions for 76 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, an additional two-point reception and 19 rushing yards plus a touchdown on a single run. Basically, Williams found a way to score four times in a game where the Chargers posted just four touchdowns.

Mike Williams didn’t have a player within 20 feet of him on the Chargers’ game-winning score. (AP)

Another major weapon for the Chargers?

Williams struggled with injuries throughout his disappointing rookie season last year, but he may be beginning to reach that top-10 pick potential as a sophomore.

Entering Thursday, Williams had 30 receptions on 48 targets, 516 receiving yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. Williams enjoyed his breakout game earlier this year when he hauled in 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a loss against the Rams, but this kind of game might be another level of performance.

In a win that could decide the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs, Williams was the star of the Chargers’ offense when it needed him. The team will likely have Allen and Gordon back against the Baltimore Ravens next week and might even be hopeful that Henry eventually makes a return this season, but it’s hard to imagine it won’t be turning to Williams often, even with the offense at 100 percent.

